Presidential aspirant Ping Lacson campaigns in a gathering in Quezon City on February 9, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Supporters of Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson in the provinces on Sunday said that they will continue to deliver votes for his presidential bid, even as he is now running as an independent candidate.

In a statement, members of the Lacson-Sotto Support Group (LSSG) in Negros Oriental said that they are “happy to take over the responsibility” of campaigning for the tandem, after Lacson resigned from Partido Reporma.

The party, led by former House Speaker Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, had earlier announced that it would support the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo.

LSSG also denied reports that Lacson is withdrawing from the presidential race following his departure from Partido Reporma.

“While Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson may have resigned from Partido Reporma, he remains as a candidate for President for the May 2022 elections. There is no truth to the reports that he has withdrawn from the presidential race. Consequently, we, the supporters of Panfilo 'Ping' Lacson in Negros Oriental remain steadfast in our commitment to support and campaign for the candidacy of Ping Lacson,” the group said.

The group added that nothing changes in their support for Lacson, as their support is based on “time-honored principles” and not on allegiance to any political party.

On Sunday, the LSSG held ground campaign activities in support of Lacson and his running mate, Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Alvarez had earlier said that Partido Reporma is shifting its support to Robredo because of Lacson’s poor performance in pre-election surveys.

He added that compared to Lacson, Robredo had a higher chance of winning the elections.

"Naniniwala din ako that Senator Lacson is the best qualified candidate. Kaya lang ilang buwan na 'yung tumakbo, parang ayaw tanggapin noong mga tao 'yung qualifications niya," Alvarez said.

(I believe that Senator Lacson is the best qualified candidate. But even after several months, it seems like people don't want to accept his qualifications.)

Lacson later claimed that it was Robredo’s ability to provide local campaign funds that made Partido Reporma switch to her; Robredo spokesperson Barry Gutierrez has since denied the allegation.

