Robredo cuts Caloocan speech short for Earth Hour

Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo lit up the CaMaNaVa rally with their phone flashlights as the venue lights shut down for Earth Hour. (VP Leni media handout)

CALOOCAN CITY - Vice President Leni Robredo made way for Earth Hour 2022 on Saturday and cut her speech short so the Notre Dame of Greater Manila can shut down the venue lights.

"Meron na lang pong five minutes bago ang earth Hour," Robredo told the crowd, not a few minutes into her speech.

(I only have a few minutes left until Earth Hour.)

Robredo was welcomed by the crowd onstage past 8PM. Earth Hour was scheduled at 8:30-9:30PM PST, where communities around the world spend an hour in darkness for a symbolic lights-out event to raise awareness about climate change.

"Kailangan po tayong makiisa kasi napakahalaga niyang adbokasiya na kailangan nating ginagawa," she added.

(We have to participate in this important advocacy.)

LOOK: CaMaNaVa “Rock N Rosas” goes dark as VP @lenirobredo cuts her speech short to participate in #EarthHour2022. Audience members light up their phones to illuminate the venue. pic.twitter.com/Z7hWmj2L2t — Wena Cos (@wenacos) March 26, 2022

Robredo earlier mentioned her plans to fulfill the country's commitment to COP26, which says that the Philippines should be carbon-neutral by year 2050.

Robredo champions renewable energy, often citing preference for indigenous sources of power and renewable energy sources.

Robredo sped through her message, thanking volunteers who made the event happen, and telling the CaMaNaVa crowd to make the most of the remaining 44 days to keep the campaign's momentum going.

The stage and venue lights shut down, but the venue lit up again with the twinkling lights of thousands of cellphone cameras and light sticks.

The audience illuminated the stage as performances continued.

Robredo left the stage after taking photos with some supporters and receiving gifts from the crowd.

The rest of the evening was filled with performances of artists who volunteered to sing and dance for the CaMaNaVa crowd.