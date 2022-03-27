Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Sunday said Taal Volcano remained under Alert Level 3 as it continued to record more phreatomagmatic eruptions.

"Sa kasalukuyan, ang ating rekomendasyon ay mananatili ang Alert Level 3," Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Currently our recommendation is to keep Alert Level 3.)

"Ibig sabihin may magmatic activity, ang magma ay nagi-intrude o umaakyat papunta sa crater nang dahan-dahan, at ang pagdampi at interaksyon ng mainit na magma at tubig ay sanhi ng mga pagsabog."

(This means there's magmatic activity. The magma slowly goes up to the crater and its interaction with water causes explosions.)

A separate tweet on the official account of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said the category was lowered to Alert Level 2.

Para sa kapanatagan at kabatiran ng ating mga kababayan, ito ang pinakahuling ulat sa kalagayan ng mga aktibong bulkan ngayong March 27, 2022, 08:00AM.



TAAL VOLCANO - Alert Level 2

KANLAON VOLCANO - Alert Level 1#VolcanoPH #NDRRMC#CivilDefensePH pic.twitter.com/6GnOU1oT4r — NDRRMC (@NDRRMC_OpCen) March 27, 2022

In its latest bulletin, the Phivolcs said it recorded two phreatomagmatic events on Saturday night and another two on early Sunday. It also reported 14 volcanic earthquakes, including 10 tremors, that lasted up to 3 minutes.

The two explosions on Sunday expelled plumes that reached as high as 800 meters, Solidum said in the interview.

The institute will continue to observe the volcano's activity for two weeks before deciding on a new alert level, Solidum said.

The official said it was possible for Taal to have a stronger explosion, even if the Phivolcs downgrades the alert level to 2.

"Kasi nga nakaumang 'yong magma sa ilalim. Kung umakyat ito, 'yan ang magti-trigger ng mas malakas na pagsabog," he said.

(Because the magma is trapped. If it climbs, that will trigger a stronger explosion.)

Solidum explained it was not unusual for a volcano to be active for years. In the case of Taal, its recent activities began in January 2020.

Taal's last strong eruption was in 1965 and it remained active until 1977, he said.

Solidum advised nearby residents to wear N95 masks to protect themselves from the volcano's ashfall.

On Saturday, the Phivolcs raised Alert Level 3 in Taal Volcano after its "main crater generated a short-lived phreatomagmatic burst."

Authorities have also evacuated communities around the volcano, allowing only fishermen to go to Taal Lake during window hours to feed their fish.