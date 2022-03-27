Ka Leody De Guzman during the COMELEC’s presidential debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Labor leader and presidential candidate Leody de Guzman will benefit from politicians who continue to shift allegiances ahead of the May 9 elections, his party said Sunday.

Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) chairperson Sonny Melencio argued that Filipinos have been "angered" by the blatant political turncoats, a trend that his party hopes would bolster De Guzman's chances in the polls.

"These politicians who do not differ in platforms or stances on major issues of the day have camouflaged their political and economic interests with grand gestures and promises of reforms and unity," Melencio said.

He described De Guzman as "a cut above the rest of the presidentiables since he has remained loyal to PLM."

De Guzman has also proven "through decades of struggle for economic and political reforms" that he has "remained principled and steadfast in the pursuit of a better society," Melencio added.

Melencio's statement came days after political party Partido Reporma, led by Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, withdrew support for presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo Lacson and began backing the bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

The latest Pulse Asia survey showed that 0.1 percent of respondents would vote for De Guzman if the elections were held during the period of February 18 to 23. He ranks fifth among the 10 presidential candidates.

Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, son and namesake of the former dictator, topped the February survey, backed by 60 percent of the respondents.

