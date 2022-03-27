MANILA — Parts of Visayas and Mindanao will continue to experience rains due to a low-pressure area (LPA) affecting the southern part of the country, PAGASA said Sunday.

The state weather bureau last tracked the LPA about 60 kilometers East Northeast of Davao City, embedded along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting southern Mindanao.

PAGASA said Palawan, Eastern and Central Visayas, and the entire Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday due to the combined effects of the LPA and ITCZ.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

PAGASA also cautioned the public to be prepared for possible flash floods or landslide due to heavy rains and severe thunderstorms.

On March 16, the state weather bureau had declared the onset of the dry season.