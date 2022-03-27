Vice President Leni Robredo talks to her supporters during her CaMaNaVa rally in Caloocan City on March 26, 2022. Photo courtesy: VP Leni Robredo Facebook page



MANILA – Vice-President Leni Robredo reminded voters on Saturday to look closely into candidates’ history to see whether their background showed they were capable of delivering on their election promise.

“Sa bawat pangako na sinasabi sa inyo, kailangan tanungin niyo sila. Noong hindi pa ba sila kandidato at wala pang eleksyon, asan sila? Pag sinabi nilang mahal nila kayo, tanungin po ninyo, papano ba nila pinakita 'yung pagmamahal nila sa inyo noong hindi pa kampanya?” Robredo said during a Camanava rally at the Notre Dame of Greater Manila school in Caloocan City.

(For every campaign promise they make, you must ask them where they were before the elections. When they tell you they love you, ask them how they showed that love before the campaign.)

Robredo also told her supporters to be wary of campaign promises by candidates, as they may only be told what they want to hear.

While she lost in the CaMaNaVa area during the 2016 vice presidential race, Robredo said she continued initiating projects for residents there, including a P30-million program that assisted patients to pay for their hospital expenses.

The Office of the Vice President, she added, continues to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) sets and medical supplies for healthcare workers and hospitals in the area, as well as community kitchens and community learning hubs.

“Dito po sa Camanava, napakalaki ng talo ko noong 2016. Pero ako po, noong nanalo na ako as vice president, pantay pantay na ang pagtingin ko sa lahat. Hindi po ako tumingin ng kulay, hindi ko po tinignan saan ba ako tinulungan, saan ba hindi,” she said in her speech.

(I lost in Camanava in 2016. But when I won the vice presidency, I treated everyone equally. I did not my base my service on political colors or what favors I owed them.)

“Kung ito po nagawa natin na kakaunti 'yung ating mandato, saka kakaunti 'yung ating pera, ano pa kaya kung maging pangulo tayo?”

(If we were able to do all of this despite our limited mandate and financial resources, how much more can we achieve if we win the presidency?)

She also assured voters in the rally that her programs, such as “Hanapbuhay Para sa Lahat,” is not just a campaign promise.

“Ang pagmamahal po sa mahihirap, hindi 'yung nadadala sa salita kundi sa gawa. Ang pagmamahal po sa mga mahihirap, hindi lang 'yun sa mga ginagawa ngayon na may kampanya na,” Robredo said.

(Loving the poor should not just be lip service, but must be backed by actions. Loving the poor shouldn’t be measured by accomplishments done during the campaign period.)

The Camanava rally, her fourth so far in Metro Manila, drew about 20,000 attendees.

