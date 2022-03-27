Health protocols set in place during free MRT-3 rides

Passengers at the MRT-3 North Avenue Station in Quezon City on January 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – MRT-3 management assured Sunday health protocols are in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19, as the train line expects an influx of passengers in the coming days due to its free ride program.

The MRT-3 will deploy marshals on its platforms to manage crowds for the free ride program, which starts on Monday, its general manager Michael Capati said.

He added that the MRT would continue to implement measures against the spread of COVID-19 and regularly disinfect the trains.

"Mayroon pa rin tayong temperature check, social distancing sa pilahan at plaform. Pagpasok nila sa loob ng tren, bawal pa rin 'yong nakikipag-usap, kumakain, umiinom. At the same time, 'yong wearing of face mask, laging dapat sinusunod natin," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We will still have temperature checks and implement social distancing in the queues and platform. When they enter the train, they're not allowed to talk, eat or drink. At the same time, the wearing of face masks is something we should always follow.)

"Nire-request lang namin na ang mga pasahero natin mag-abide pa rin tayo sa ating protocol kasi para sa kanila rin naman 'yon."

(We're requesting that our passengers abide by our protocols because these are for them.)

Capati said the MRT-3 would also deploy more trains during the free ride program, launching two four-car trains that can cater to over 1,500 each.

These will augment the line's 18 three-car trains, he added.

The MRT management earlier said it expects its daily passenger capacity to reach 400,000 because of the "free ride" program, which was implemented following the line's rehabilitation and will run until April 30.