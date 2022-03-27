Exhibit ni Kidlat Tahimik sa Spain, pinabilib ang art critics

MADRID - Tagumpay ang mahigit apat na buwang exhibit ng Philippine National Artist for Film na si Kidlat Tahimik o Eric de Guia sa Palacio de Cristal sa Madrid, Spain.

Ginising ni Kidlat ang imahinasyon ng mga bumisita sa kanyang natatanging exhibit na pinamagatang: “Magellan, Marilyn, Mickey and Fray Damaso: 500 Years of Rock Star Conquerors.”

Itinuturing na ambisyosong proyekto ng Reina Sofia Museum ang exhibit ni Kidlat dahil sa kanyang sculptures at ibang installations sa Glass Palace, Retiro Park sa Madrid, Spain.

Binuksan ito sa publiko noong October 2021 at nagtapos ngayong March 2022. Hinati ang exhibit sa tatlong visual narratives.

“I started with 1521, it was the 500th anniversary of the battle of Lapulapu in Mactan, and then yung continuing cultural battles, where we have to protect our culture from Hollywood and their malaswa and violent stories. Then yung nangyari dito kay Rizal, when Rizal saw the Igorot being displayed, sabi nya “Bakit nyo tinatrato kaming parang human zoo?” saad ni Kidlat Tahimik.

Dahil sa kanyang sining, napahanga ang art critics ng Spain at ibang bumisita sa exhibit.

“I think is very interesting for the Philippines, and not only for the Filipino art scene but for everyone because it means that people can know a bit better of what’s happening in the Philippines, how are the Filipino people, and in different levels,” sabi ni Menene Gras, Culture and Exhibitions Director ng Casa Asia.

“One of my favorite installments in this exhibition is the boat. This galleon ship, which I think were, they presented the arrival of the Spanish in the country, in our country, in the island(s) and they brought with them the plague or death but at the same time you have to think about the fact at how things were done. At that time and how he transcribed this idea into an art,” sabi ni Berjer Capati, Pinoy artist sa Barcelona

Kinilala rin si Kidlat ni Philippine Ambassador to Spain Philippe bilang “strong advocate” para sa kulturang Pilipino.

Malaki ang naging ambag ni Kidlat upang maipakita sa buong mundo ang mga kwento, pagpapahalaga, pangarap at minimithi ng lahing Pilipino. Para kay Kidlat mas nakakataba ng puso ang makita ang interes ng mga kabataan sa kanyang obra.

“Ang sinasabi ni Tatay Kidlat, the author of this, na sana po i-keep natin yung ating culture as a Filipino and ang ginawa nya, yung Indio-Genius, yung siyensiya, at saka yung Bellas Artes, pinag-mix niya to show us na hindi tayo inferior,” sabi ni Kristine Mansat, Pinay na ipinanganak sa Madrid.

Ipinagmamalaki rin ni Kidlat Tahimik ang husay ng kanyang mga anak na sina Kabunian de Guia at Kidlat de Guia na may art works din sa exhibit.

Pero nahaluan ng kalungkutan ang tagumpay ng exhibit dahil sa biglaang pagpanaw ng anak ni Kidlat na si Kidlat de Guia Linggo ng pagtatapos ng exhibit.

Aabot sa higit kalahating milyon ang ang bumisita sa exhibit ayon sa Philippine Embassy sa Madrid. Para kay Kidlat, importante ang mensahe ng kanyang exhibit.

“Overall, yung message is really all cultures have their own beauty, all cultures have their own strength. There are great cultural, spiritual aspects in other people and then we can respect each other.” sabi ni Kidlat Tahimik.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa Europa at Gitnang-Silangan, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.

(Thumbnail image courtesy of DFA/ PE Madrid)