Residents receive their Covid19 jabs at the Saint Peter and John Parish in Malabon City on March 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – The government could start administering a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines to selected groups by the end of April, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

In a public briefing on Saturday, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said the agency has asked the Food and Drug Administration to amend the emergency use authorization of some vaccine brands so they can be administered as a fourth dose.

"Inihahanda na po natin ang ating mga guidelines. Patuloy na nakikipagtalastasan tayo sa mga eksperto," Cabotaje said.

(We are preparing the guidelines. We are continuously communicating with experts.)

Cabotaje said "high risk" and "vulnerable" groups – such as health care workers, senior citizens and immunocompromised people – may be prioritized to receive a fourth dose.

The agency is also studying if the COVID-19 vaccine needs to be given annually, Cabotaje added, but she did not clarify if this is for the general population or only for vulnerable groups.

In the coming week, the government will also kick off its special COVID-19 vaccination days in areas with low vaccination coverage.

These include Cebu province, Cotabato City and Davao region from March 29 to 31, and the Bangsamoro region from march 30 April 1.

The DOH wants to raise the vaccination rate in areas under Alert Level 2 so they can ease restrictions.

Fifty-six areas are still under Alert Level 2. They must first vaccinate 70 percent of their target population and 80 percent of senior citizens before downgrading to the least restrictive Alert Level 1.

As of March 24, 65.5 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while more than 11.7 million have received booster shots.

— Report by Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News