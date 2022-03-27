Supporters of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno raise placards bearing his name and signature pose at a campaign rally in Santo Tomas, Batangas on March 26, 2022. Photo courtesy of Isko Moreno Domagoso Facebook page

MANILA — Despite Taal Volcano being in a state of unrest due to a phreatomagmatic burst on Saturday, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno managed to finish his two-day campaign in Batangas.

Moreno was wooing about 1.7 million voters in the towns of San Nicolas, Bauan, and Santo Tomas when Phivolcs placed Taal Volcano under Alert Level 3, his camp said.

Before that, he also visited voters in Lipa City, San Juan, and Balete, where at least 65,000 residents attended his grand rally and town hall meetings, together with local coalition Ang Bagong Lipa led by Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto.

Moreno said he is confident that vote-rich Batangas will deliver for him in the May 9 elections, banking on the province’s record on voting for another candidate who later won the presidency.

Batangas is the 7th most vote-rich province in the country with more than 1.8 million registered voters.

“Malaki to, malaki ang Batangas tsaka napatunayan na natin na ang Batangas kaya magpanalo ng presidente. Dahil there was in the past history na talagang nagbigay eto ng volume na boto that change the course ng kandidatong presidente at sya naman ay nanalo,” Moreno said.

(Batangas can win presidential candidates, because in the past, it gave a huge number of votes that changed the course of a candidate’s fate, and of course, won the presidency.)

He or his camp, however, did not name the said candidate who was later elected president.

Moreno also noted that while other candidates are drawing crowds, he said he prefers talking directly to voters.

“Ang maganda doon sa ginagawa nila, ma-achieve nila yung perception na malakas sila. Kasi marami sila dahil may drone shot. Ma-achieve nila iyon. Basta sa akin boto na lang, sa kanila yung picture,” he added.

(What other candidates are doing by drawing crowds is that they achieve the perception that they are strong contenders. A lot of them have drone shots. But they can have the pictures, I’d rather have the votes.)

On Sunday, Moreno is returning to his home city to attend the proclamation rally of his local party Asenso Manileño. The rally is led by Moreno’s former running mate, Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, who is running for mayor.

Moreno had earlier led the inauguration of Tondominium 2, which is part of his mass housing program for Tondo’s informal settlers.

This week, Moreno’s camp said he will be wooing voters in Misamis Oriental, Lanao, and Mindoro.

