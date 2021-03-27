Taal records 302 volcanic quakes in 24 hours: Phivolcs

Patterns of erosion made from volcanic ash are seen on Taal volcano island. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Taal volcano has recorded 302 volcanic earthquakes in the last 24 hours and is showing signs of increased magmatic activity, Phivolcs said Saturday.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, it said the 302 volcanic earthquakes includes 184 episodes of volcanic tremor with a duration of 1 to 12 minutes, and 118 low frequency volcanic quakes.

“Activity at the Main Crater consisted of weak emission of steam-laden plumes from fumarolic vents that rose 30 meters. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission that averaged 925 tonnes/day was measured yesterday, 26 March 2021. Temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 04 March and 12 February 2021,” the bulletin said.

Phivolcs noted that ground deformation indicated a very slow and steady inflation and expansion of the Taal region since after the January 2020 eruption.

“These parameters may indicate increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice,” it added.

The volcano is still at alert level 2 (Increased Unrest) and under constant evaluation.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS reminds the public that at Alert Level 2, sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around TVI (Taal Volcano Island).” it said.

It recommended that entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake, must be strictly prohibited.

"Local government units are advised to continuously assess and strengthen the preparedness of previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake in case of renewed unrest," it said.

Civil aviation authorities must also advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft.

