Senate to procure vaccines for employees: Sotto

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Senate is planning to procure vaccines for its employees, Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto II said, as he noted an increase in coronavirus cases (COVID-19) infections among staff.

Senators are looking into securing doses of either China-produced Sinopharm, Russia-developed Sputnik V, or both, Sotto said in a public press briefing, classifying their employees as essential for having to report to work daily.

“‘Yung mga empleyado namin ay nandoon sa tinatawag na frontline personnel and essential. Walang budget ang gobyerno at wala kaming magagawang trabaho kung 24 lang kami, kung wala kaming empleyado,” Sotto said, adding that negotiations are pending for the approval of the country's pandemic task force.

(Our employees are classified under frontline personnel and essential workers. The government has no budget and no work can be done with just 24 of us [in the senate], if our employees are not there.)

He later on added: "Ang total bago mag-break, nasa 24 na ang nag-positive kasi napipilitan kaming magpapasok and very strict na kami sa health protocols, pero ganunpaman pag-uwi ng bahay pagpunta sa iba’t ibang lugar hindi makakiwas na magkakaroon ng problema sa COVID.”

(Overall, around 24 have tested positive before we took a break because we are compelled to have our employees report on site, and we are very strict when it comes to health protocols. Either way, when they come home from other places, the risk of getting COVID-19 is inevitable.)

Between the two vaccines being looked at by the upper chamber, only Sputnik V has been issued an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration - a prerequisite before it is used in the Philippines.

However, he clarified that they will prioritize inoculation for medical workers in the upper chamber, followed by employees classified as priority in the government's vaccine priority list.

Under the vaccine priority list issued by health officials, frontline health workers, senior citizens, the indigent population, and uniformed personnel are among the priority groups to be vaccinated.

Sotto admitted later on in the interview, however that some of his colleagues have expressed reservations with procuring vaccines, adding that they are processing formal documentation before starting with negotiations.

“Siguro nasa first base kasi ito. Di sumang-ayon mga kasama namin. Nagpasabi kami ngayon na si Sec. Galvez ay timbrehan so ang medical services namin naghahanda ng formal request,” he said.

(I think we’re still on the first base because our companions have not favored it yet. Our medical services team is already preparing a formal request, as we are advised to inform [vaccine czar] Sec. (Carlito) Galvez about it.)

The Philippines, which started its vaccination program earlier this month, lags behind its Southeast Asian neighbors who started their vaccination program weeks before. The government plans to vaccinate 70 million of the country's total population in order to achieve herd immunity.