PNP adds more quarantine facilities inside national headquarters as COVID-19 cases rise

The Philippine National Police (PNP) opened more areas inside Camp Crame headquarters in Quezon City to serve as makeshift quarantine facilities for personnel who tested positive for COVID-19. Photo from the Philippine National Police

MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) has repurposed more spaces inside its headquarters in Camp Crame in Quezon City to serve as makeshift quarantine facilities for personnel infected with COVID-19.

The PNP said it reconfigured the entire compound of Kiangan Billeting and Transient Quarters with sports facilities into quarantine facility, currently with 55-bed capacity.

The Kiangan Emergency Treatment Facility is the primary quarantine facility in Camp Crame for COVID-positive cases.

The poolside pavilion at the back of the building serves as a temporary holding area or triage with 80-bed capacity. This is where patients are assessed and examined by PNP doctors to determine if they need further medical interventions.

Additional 57 beds at the tennis court and 40 more at the Tae Kwon Do gym in the same compound have been set up to accommodate asymptomatic patients.

Different police regional and provincial/district offices and national support units also have their own respective quarantine facilities for their personnel.

In a separate statement, PNP said it was confirming a circulating video footage that showed a crowded quarantine facility inside the camp.

"We confirm that it indeed happened early this week at a time when the PNP was recording unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases. But measures were immediately undertaken during that time to provide the medical needs of our personnel such as deployment of more PNP medical and healthcare workers at Kiangan, deployment of more beds and setting up of more tents purposely to accommodate more personnel beyond the isolation facility’s maximum 55-bed capacity," Lt. Gen Guillermo Eleazar, Deputy Chief PNP for Administration, said.