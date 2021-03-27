'Fake news:' Manny Pangilinan denies claims he issued 'ECQ' advisory to employees

FILE. Businessman Manny Pangilinan.

MANILA - Businessman Manuel "Manny" Pangilinan on Saturday belied rumors that he warned employees of a supposed reimplementation of a lockdown to halt the spread of COVID-19.

"There is no truth to the message going around that I have issued a note to Meralco employees on NCR+ going on ECQ (enhanced community quarantine)," Pangilinan, Meralco Chairman of the Board, said in a tweet.

He also said that he "did not issue any advisory at all to Meralco employees, or to the public, about any ECQ or any other governmental order regarding this pandemic."

"I would never do that nonsense," he added.

Fake news. No I did NOT issue any advisory at all to Meralco employees, or to the public, about any ECQ or any other. Governmental order regarding this pandemic. I would never do that nonsense. — Manny V. Pangilinan (@iamMVP) March 27, 2021

He however assured the public that Meralco is "prepared to continue serving them under any circumstance."

Rumors of a lockdown swirled on Saturday, following viral messages supposedly quoting company memos.

President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman, Harry Roque, who usually relays the announcements of the inter-agency pandemic task force, has yet to respond to ABS-CBN's queries on the reported lockdown as of posting.

Last week, the government imposed stricter quarantine rules in the NCR Bubble, which includes Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, to arrest the uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Restrictions in the NCR bubble include night curfews and the prohibition of mass gatherings. Travel will remain unimpeded within the bubble area but only individuals 18-65 years old are essentially allowed outdoors.

Travel to and from the bubble area is limited to health and emergency frontline services personnel, government officials and government frontline personnel, persons traveling for medical and humanitarian reasons, and those going to the airport to travel abroad.

RELATED VIDEO: