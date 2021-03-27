Healthcare utilization rate in NCR Plus in critical level amid COVID-19, says Roque

The utilization rate of major hospitals in greater Metro Manila has has reached critical level, forcing the Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19 to recommend the enforcement of enhanced community quarantine in NCR Plus, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Saturday.

"We are always data driven... lumalabas po na ang ating health care utilization rate ay umabot po sa kritikal in Metro Manila and in the nearby four provinces," said Roque in a televised briefing Saturday night.

"Tingnan po natin ito, sa NCR ang ICU beds 73 percent utilized, isolation beds 67 percent utilized, ward beds 58 percent utilized, at ventilators 53 percent utilized."

The government is hoping that a week-long lockdown starting Monday will be enough to quell the rising number of COVID-19 cases in greater Metro Manila.

"Kaya tayo nagsara to make sure ang kaso mapabagal, hindi ma-overwhelm ang ating ospital ang ating mga frontliner," he said.

Roque added that they are also looking for ways to increase ICU bedding capacities in major hospitals in NCR where they can confine additional cases.

"Inaasahan po natin na gumagawa tayo ng karagdagang ICU bed capacities," he said. "Gaya ng 100-bed capacity for moderate-serious cases sa Quezon City Institute, ICU beds natin sa Lung Center, NKTI at EAMC."

