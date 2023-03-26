Photo courtesy of Talisay City Police.

A high value individual was seized with P2.7 million worth of suspected shabu during a buybust operation, Sunday at Barangay Biasong, Talisay City in Cebu.

According to Police Lt. Col. Randy Caballes, the suspect was identified as a high value individual and was part of their Oplan Limpyo Talisay, where they seek to clean the city of illegal drugs.

“He was called alias 'Tolits' and the subject of buy-bust was consistently subject of reports on involvement in illegal drug trade,” said Caballes.

It took some time for their team to build up the case against the subject.

They are now probing where the drugs were sourced by the subject.

- Report from Annie Perez