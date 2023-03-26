Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts Abra

Phivolcs

MANILA -- A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck the province of Abra at 8:38 p.m. this Sunday, state seismology bureau Phivolcs said.

Phivolcs said the tremor struck some 4 kilometers southwest of Danglas town, at a depth of 43 kilometers.

The quake was tectonic in origin.

Intensity IV was reported in Vigan City and Banayoyo in Ilocos Sur, and in the towns of Tineg, Lagayan and Lacub in Abra.

Intensity II was also reported in Sinait, Ilocos Sur, Batac, Ilocos Norte and in Baguio City, while Intensity I was reported in Paoay, Ilocos Norte.

The following instrumental intensities were also reported:

Intensity IV

- Bangued, Abra

- Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

Intensity III

- Narvacan, Ilocos Sur

Intensity II

- Sinait and Candon, Ilocos Sur

Intensity I

- Penablanca, Cagayan

- Pasuquin and Batac, Ilocos Norte

The earthquake may have caused some damage but no aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said.