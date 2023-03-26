LOOK: Liza Marcos posts photo with Imelda Marcos

First Lady Liza Marcos poses with her mother-in-law Imelda Marcos and Rep. Yedda Romualdez. Photo courtesy of Liza Marcos via Instagram [@lizamarcos].

MANILA - First Lady Liza Marcos posted a photo with her mother-in-law, Imelda Marcos on Sunday.

This came days after rumors that the former First Lady has died circulated online.

Also joining the photo is Rep. Yedda Romualdez, the wife of House Speaker Martin Romualdez, a nephew of Imelda.

The 93-year-old, who was also a representative for Ilocos Norte until 2019, was last seen in public in May, weeks after her son, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., won the presidency.

- with a report from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News