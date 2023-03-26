Chinese national nabbed for using fake Mexican passport

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Sunday said it arrested a Chinese national after he attempted to leave the country using a fake Mexican passport.

In a statement, BI said that 53-year-old Lho Zhi Min was intercepted Saturday morning at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 after attempting to fly to Kuala Lumpur through a Malaysia Airlines flight.

Citing reports, BI said Lho presented a Mexican passport upon primary inspection, but could not answer directly when asked basic questions.

The officer doubted the authenticity of Lho's documents and referred it for tertiary inspection.

Upon examination by the BI's forensic documents laboratory, authorities found Lho's Mexican passport was indeed fraudulent.

Lho was immediately arrested for violation of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940.

"After inquest proceedings, he will remain in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending deportation proceedings," the bureau also said.