Bulacan town chief of police killed in encounter

Police survey the crime scene where San Miguel Bulacan Chief of Police LtCol Serna was killed while on hot pursuit operations against suspected robbers in San Ildefonso Bulacan Saturday night. ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - PLt. Col. Marlon Serna, the chief of San Miguel Municipal Police Station in Bulacan, was killed in an encounter with robbers Saturday night.

Based on initial investigations, San Miguel police received a report of a robbery in Barangay San Juan in San Miguel at around 9:30 p.m.

Cops from San Miguel MPS, headed by Serna, immediately went to the scene to verify the report and to do follow-up investigation and hot pursuit operation.

According to PNP Spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo, Serna joined the pursuit operations using his own vehicle, and around 10:30 p.m., they encountered the suspects, who fired at them when they tried to intercept them.

"Pinalabas po lahat ni hepe 'yung kanilang mga mobility assets at siya rin po ay sumama rin sa pursuit operations gamit ang kanyang sariling sasakyan. Mga bandang 10:30 ay natyempuhan at nasalubong po nila itong possible suspek dahil nakita nila 'yung kanyang backride ay duguan... May info na sila na 'yung suspek ay nataga nung asawa ng biktima," Fajardo said.

"Nang kanilang harangin na po at nakasalubong nila itong mga suspects ay pinutukan agad sila, at tinamaan nga po 'yung ating hepe na nagresulta sa kanyang pagkamatay," she added.

Serna was rushed to Emmanuel Hospital but died during treatment.

Sa ulo po yung kanyang tama samantalang 'yung kanyang driver naman ay may tama sa paa naman," Fajardo said.

The perpetrators escaped towards Barangay Akle in San Ildefonso town.

Pursuit operations are still ongoing.

Police BGen. Jose Hidalgo Jr., regional director of Central Luzon Police, has already ordered an in-depth and thorough investigation on the death of Serna.

He also announced that a total of P1.2 million has been offered as a reward for anyone who can provide information on the suspects.

The reward came from the Department of Interior and Local Government, who gave P500,000; Police Regional Office Region 3 who gave P300,000; P200,000 from PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., and another P200,000 from Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando.

Hidalgo promised authorities will do everything they can for the swift justice for Serna.

"This is unfortunate news for us as one of our members was killed in line with our diligent efforts to arrest lawless elements and while nothing can make up for his loss, along with our deepest condolences, we assure his bereaved family that they will get the necessary benefits that is due for them. Still, we are committed in our fight against all forms of criminality and we will continue to be relentless in our campaign at all costs," he said.