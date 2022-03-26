MANILA - Pasig Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo has accused Mayor Vico Sotto of using social media as "a trial by publicity to gain fame and popularity for his bid in the upcoming elections."

Bernardo filed a cyber libel case against Sotto on March 18 over the mayor's critical statements during a flag ceremony in January, but refused to immediately give a copy of the complaint to the media.

In his 14-page complaint obtained by ABS-CBN News a week after its filing, Bernardo questioned the motive and timing of Sotto's livestreamed claim that he had been neglecting his duties as vice mayor for skipping several meetings.

READ: In his 14-page cybel libel complaint, Pasig Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo accused Mayor Vico Sotto of “trial by publicity to gain fame… for his bid in the upcoming elections”



Bernardo filed the case on Mar 18, but declined to immediately give journalists a copy of his complaint pic.twitter.com/dsUS47dMZN — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) March 26, 2022

"Why did respondent raise such matter only now when the same is not even an issue previously, and most especially when I will only rival him in upcoming elections?" Bernardo's signed complaint read.

"Clearly, respondent maliciously uttered the said statements for his political tactic," he claimed.

He also accused Sotto of using his social media accounts "in order to lambast [him] of false incidents to create public clamor in his favor."

"These unlawful, tasteless, baseless and prejudicial statements of the respondent caused unnecessary backlash, unfair criticisms and embarrassment to my damage and prejudice from the public which subjected me from public ridicule and laughing matter," Bernardo alleged.

"Respondent even uploaded his video uttering such statements to his own Facebook and/or social media accounts which was seen and watched by the public," he said, but noted that the supposed post "has since been deleted."

'UNNECESSARY STRESS, ANXIETY, ANGUISH, SOCIAL HUMILIATION'

The live streaming of Sotto's tirades has "besmirched my reputation and caused irreparable damage to my image and honor," Bernardo claimed in his complaint.

"Several news outlets proceeded to my office and continuously coordinated with me to respond to the foregoing that caused unnecessary stress, anxiety and anguish and social humiliation," he said.

"Respondent, being a member of a rival political party, is using the incident as a trial by publicity to gain fame and popularity for his bid in the upcoming elections similar to what he is consistently doing even since he occupied the mayoralty position of Pasig," he said.

Pasig Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo blasts Vico Sotto for allegedly besmirching his family’s name and reputation during the flag ceremony last week.



Bernardo to Sotto: “Suwerte ka sumikat ka ngayong panahon ng social media… Alam mo ang formula para mapansin, sumikat at mapag-usapan” pic.twitter.com/SnCDE7WmZo — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) January 19, 2022

He also alleged that Sotto has been using his social media accounts to allegedly take credit "all to himself the achievements of the entire public officials."

"These malicious and fraudulent insinuations should not be tolerated anymore especially when the same is casting dishonor, contempt and/or discredit to a person or group of person's reputation and qualification for his own benefit," he said.

Sotto, in an earlier interview with CNN Philippines, denied that he issued libelous statements against his vice mayor.

"Obviously, I don't think I said anything libelous," the Mayor said.

"I didn't post anything online or say anything online," he said.

'USED TO WORK HARMONIOUSLY'

Bernardo mentioned in his complaint that he and the mayor used "to work harmoniously together without any surrounding private or public controversies" before the run-up to the 2022 elections.

"Everything seemed fine between respondent and I until he learned sometime in October 2021 that I decided to run as the City Mayor of Pasig... and will run against him in the upcoming 2022 elections," the Vice Mayor said.

"Starting therefrom, respondent started to exhibit unusual behaviors by particularly failing to observe the appropriate standard operating procedure being observed by different offices in the City Hall of Pasig," he said.

Bernardo claimed that he "initially tried to talk to" Sotto so that they could "properly discuss whatever misunderstanding/s [they] may have."

"I was surprised when the respondent issued injurious and false public statements attacking my credibility, qualification and reputation to the public without coordinating with me," he said.

"However, the respondent became distant and hesitant to coordinate with me in matters concerning our constituents after I filed for my candidacy for mayor," he said.

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto says up to people to decide if they’d believe Bernardo’s ‘puro palabas sa Pasig’ jab: “Tao naman ang maghuhusga… Sa akin, hindi naman importante kung ano yung mga nasabi niya.”



Sotto urges his VM to ask questions via formal bodies instead of social media. pic.twitter.com/xdLMcScvT5 — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) January 24, 2022

In an earlier interview, Sotto denied that Bernardo has reached out to him, saying the vice mayor had been snubbing his text message and printed notices to attend several meetings.

Bernardo said in his complaint that it was not the vice mayor's duty to take part in meetings of the City Development Council, and the Peace and Order Council.

"I am not required to attend such meetings since I am not a member thereof or at least the presence of my representatives is sufficient enough," he said.

On March 24, about a week since the cyber libel case against Sotto was filed, the top two elected officials of Pasig City were supposed to meet face-to-face during a Commission on Elections (Comelec) event, where local candidates are asked to sign a pledge to uphold a clean, safe and honest elections.

Pasig Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo is first Pasig local candidate to sign Comelec’s Integrity Pledge.



Bernardo will not attend the Comelec’s formal program later, saying he is “not feeling well.”



This means he will not have a face-to-face encounter w/ rival Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto pic.twitter.com/qQ0N4bgsxq — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) March 24, 2022

Bernardo arrived around 30 minutes ahead of the event and signed the pledge, saying he could not attend the official program which was scheduled at 8 a.m. that day.

"I'm not feeling well," he told ABS-CBN News before leaving the venue.

RELATED VIDEO