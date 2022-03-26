Climate activists from 350.org Pilipinas light up LED banners at the Malate Catholic Church calling for sustained climate action as part of the annual Earth Hour celebration on Saturday. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Malacañang on Saturday urged Filipinos to join Earth Hour this year, a "good reminder" of the realities brought by the climate crisis.

Earth Hour will happen at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, wherein Filipinos are encouraged to turn off their non-essential lights for an hour to show their solidarity to protect the planet.

"The Philippines is highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change," acting Palace spokesman Martin Andanar said in a statement.

"This year’s Earth Hour is a good reminder that climate change and global warming are real issues that we need to pay more attention to and require urgent action," he added.

He said Filipinos should participate to show their support for the movement, describing it as an "active involvement in shaping our future."

A report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change this month, the top global climate science authority, warned that heat waves, droughts, and extreme rainfall would become more frequent in coming decades as temperatures continue to climb.

Already, "increasing weather and climate extreme events have exposed millions of people to acute food insecurity and reduced water security," it said.

The UN climate change panel said global carbon dioxide emissions must reach net zero by 2050 if global warming is to be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius to curb disastrous impacts.

— Reports from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News; Reuters

