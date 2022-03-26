Monsour De Rosario shifts support from Lacson to Robredo

Senatorial candidate and former Makati congressman Monsour del Rosario has shifted his support to Vice President Leni Robredo's presidential campaign after Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson bolted out of Partido Reporma.

Del Rosario, one of Partido Reporma's senatorial candidates, believes Robredo has the capability to win the presidential race.

"With what's happening now with Partido Reporma, I respect the decision of Mr. Panfilo 'Ping' Lacson. He is a good man," Del Rosario, a multi-titled taekwondo jin, said in a video posted on social media. "There will be another presidential candidate that will win this May 2022 elections and that is Vice President Leni Robredo."

Del Rosario said that as far as his campaign is concerned, "nothing changes."

"I will continue my same style of campaigning I will also continue my street campaign and going to the people," he said.

Partido Reporma, founded by ex-Defense Secretary Renato de Villa, previously supported Lacson's presidential bid.

Lacson has resigned from the party and now runs as an independent candidate.

Partido Reporma president and former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez explained that Robredo is among the candidates who stand out from the rest.

Alvarez said that the party's members will work to strengthen Robredo's bid for the presidency especially in Mindanao, the bailiwick of President Rodrigo Duterte.

