Phivolcs image

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off Basco, Batanes on Saturday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic undersea earthquake struck at a depth of 29 kilometers at around 9:53 p.m. Its epicenter was located 40 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes.

It was felt at Intensity 3 in Basco.

Phivolcs said no damage is expected but aftershocks may occur.