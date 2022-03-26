Residents in Brgy. Manggahan, Pasig City receive food packs from local government unit along with the cash aid under the DSWD's social amelioration program on August 12, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA— Launching the government's "Anti-Epal Campaign" would protect the government's social programs and beneficiaries from "political interference" as the May election nears, an official said on Saturday.

The poll body inked this week a tripartite deal with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), which strengthens the same agreement in 2013 dubbed "Bawal Ang Epal Dito."

"Ito ay naglalayon na maprotektahan ang mga programa ng DSWD, at mga benepisyaryo mula sa... political maneuvering ng ilang indibidwal o grupo na nagsusulong ng kanilang politcial agenda, lalong-lalo na sa panahon ng eleksyon," DSWD Director Irene Dumlao said in a public briefing.

The program lays down mechanism should there be violations in current guidelines, she added.

This comes amid reports that envelopes with money were distributed during election sorties in some areas. Some candidates said the money were for the allowance or cash aid for some beneficiaries scheduled to be released that day.

Campaign period for national candidates for the May 9 elections started last Feb. 8, while it opened on Friday, March 25, for local position aspirants.

