MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved 3 more measures establishing independent schools and an integrated one, Malacañang said on Saturday.

Documents shared by the Palace showed that Republic Act Nos. 11661, 11662, 11663 were signed on Thursday.

These are on top of 8 measures the President signed earlier this month, which also created more independent schools and identified new national high schools, among others.

RA 11661 separated Mercedes B. Peralta Senior High School extension in Sorsogon City, Sorsogon from Celestino G. Tabuena Memorial National High School to convert it into an independent senior high school known as Mercedes B. Peralta Senior High School.

Meanwhile, RA 11662 separated Mampang Extension in Zamboanga City from Arena Blanco National High School, converting it into an independent national high school. The former extension will now be called as Mampang National High School.

RA 11663, on the other hand, converted San Lorenzo Elementary School in Sorsogon City, Sorsogon into an integrated school, which would be known as San Lorenzo Integrated National School.

The measures provided that the newly converted and separated schools would get their funding from the current year's appropriation. They will be included in the country's spending in the succeeding years, the laws read.

The assets, liabilities, and records of the schools will be absorbed by the newly established independent ones, according to the documents.

