Duterte says he has fulfilled his campaign promises

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said that he has fulfilled all of his major campaign promises during his term.

In a program in his hometown Davao City, Duterte, whose term is set to expire in less than three months, said he will be stepping down seeing that the Philippines is doing well.

“So I am on my sunset of my life. I walk with a limp dahil sa numerous disgrasya sa motor. Eh hindi talaga ako nadala eh. I'm coming home, God willing. Nakita ko Pilipinas, okay naman. And lahat ng sinabi ko sa tao gagawin ko, just a number of my fingers, hindi siguro mag-abot ng 10,” Duterte said.

“Una sabi ko law and order, droga kasi galit talaga ako at huwag kang pumasok diyan kasi papatayin talaga kita. You destroy my country, you destroy the youth of the land, I will destroy you. Galit talaga ako. Ewan ko ngayon kung hindi na ako Presidente, pero baka ganoon rin.”

“Universal healthcare, education, libre na ngayon. Irrigation ng mga farmers, wala na. Wa nay bayad, libre na. (They don’t have to pay, it’s free.) Infrastructure, makit-an man ninyo (you can see it),” he continued.

Duterte said that he is uncertain what awaits him after he steps down from the Presidency, but noted that he no longer wants to work, saying that he is already fulfilled in life and that all of his children are now established with their own political careers.

“Pero ngayon na pabalik na ako, matanda na man ako, 77 years old, ewan ko kung anong magdating sa akin. Pero ako sa totoo lang, gusto ko ‘pag wala na akong gagawin sa mundo… Tapos naman trabaho ko, nakapag --- may anak ko kandidato pagka vice president, ‘yung isa congressman, ‘yung isa mayor. Fulfilled na ako,” he said.

“Itong anak ko sa pangalawang asawa, okay naman ang nanay niya kasi nurse, nag-OFW ‘yan sa Amerika tapos umuwi. So ‘yan ang --- siya ‘yung ano ko ngayon. Fulfilled na ako sa lahat ng bagay. Wala na akong mahingi. Kung maghingi pa ako sa Diyos ng marami, sabihin ng Diyos, 'P***** i** ka, ka-hangol (greedy) mo naman. Umabot ka na diyan,'” he added.