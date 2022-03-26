Residents in Barangay Novaliches in Quezon City avail of free health services offered by the Philippine Red Cross on March 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) is mulling the possibility of making COVID-19 vaccinations annually, an official said Saturday, as experts noted indications that the pandemic could turn endemic anytime soon.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said the agency has to check whether yearly immunization would be for the general population or for individuals who are at high risk catching COVID-19.

"Tinatantiya po ng ating mga eksperto na magiging parang trangkaso na lang," Cabotaje said in a public briefing.

"Hindi ba sa trangkaso mayroon tayong tinatawag na yearly flu shot ‘no. So ‘pag nagkataon ‘yan na baka kailangan taunang bakuna, titingnan din," she added.

While this has yet to happen, the health official urged people who are eligible for COVID-19 jabs to get it already, and those who are fully vaccinated to secure booster shots.

Meanwhile, she said the agency would hold special COVID-19 vaccination days in select areas in the country due to their low immunization coverage. This includes the Bangsamoro and Davao regions, Cebu province, and Cotabato.

As of Thursday, the country has fully vaccinated some 65.5 million individuals, while 70.7 million have received their first dose. Nearly 12 million, on the other hand, got their boosters.

Video from PTV