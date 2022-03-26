Another 13 Pinoy seafarers arrive home from Ukraine

Thirteen Filipino seafarers repatriated from Ukraine arrive at the Clark International Airport on March 25, 2022. Photo courtesy: DFA-OUMWA and Philippine Embassy Budapest



MANILA — Another batch of Filipino seafarers from war-torn Ukraine arrived home on Friday.

Thirteen seafarers from MV Ithaca Prospect arrived at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga Friday afternoon, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement.

With this, a total of 323 Filipino seafarers have been repatriated from Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia last Feb. 24.

On Thursday evening, 8 crewmen from MV Filia Glory arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the DFA also said. This completed the repatriation of the seafarers from the said vessel, with the other half brought home last March 22.

Repatriation of seafarers from Ukraine has become “more challenging,” the DFA said, especially that there has been heavier fighting in the country’s southern city of Mykolaiv.

"The evacuation of the seafarers was a big challenge because they have to disembark the ship through small boats that will bring them to shore. And we did this twice since the second batch of the crew was evacuated on another day,” said Frank Cimafranca of the Philippine Embassy in Budapest, Hungary, according to the DFA statement.

Aside from the seafarers, the DFA also brought home to Manila a Filipino child with her Ukrainian mother last March 23. They fled from Ukraine to Warsaw, Poland where they were attended to by the Philippine Embassy there.

In a TeleRadyo interview on Saturday, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) administrator Hans Leo Cacdac said that his office continues to monitor the situation of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) both in Ukraine and Russia.

Some OFWs in Russia have shown their intent of coming back to the Philippines, Cacdac said, amid the worsening economy there brought by international sanctions.

“’Yung ruble ay humihina na doon, kaya dahil humihina ang currency, may hamon talaga sa pagbili ng bilihin doon sa Russia. But nevertheless, naka-antabay tayo, ang ating embahada ay naka-coordinate sa Filipino community. Kung anuman ang kailangan nilang tulong, whether food assistance or repatriation assistance, nakaantabay po ang tulong sa ating mga OFW sa Russia,” he said.

[Because the ruble is weakening in Russia, commodities are difficult to purchase there. But nevertheless, we are on standby and our embassy is coordinating with the Filipino community in Russia. We are ready to assist our OFWs in Russia, whatever they may need—whether food or repatriation assistance.]

Cacdac also noted the resiliency of Filipinos in Russia, as many of them have already adjusted to living there.

Russia hosts some 8,000 to 10,000 OFWs, of whom around 85 percent are domestic workers, according to the OWWA official. Of those, only 44 want to be repatriated.

In Ukraine, only 25 seafarers are left and are awaiting repatriation, Cacdac said.

