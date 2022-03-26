Aksyon Demokratiko slate, other senatorial bets attend One Batangas rally

Presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso speaks before thousands of Batangueños at the proclamation rally of Team Bagong Lipa in Batangas province on March 25, 2022. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

Facing thousands of Batangueños, presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday night reiterated his vow to find ways to improve the lives and livelihood of Filipinos should he win in the upcoming elections.

Domagoso made this commitment anew at the grand proclamation rally of local candidates in Lipa City, Batangas.

Senator Ralph Recto, who is unopposed in his run as representative of the 6th district of Batangas, invited and introduced Domagoso.

Senatorial candidates Samira Gutoc, Jopet Sison, Carl Balita and John Castriciones of Domagoso's Aksyon Demokratiko also addressed the crowd, presenting their plans and platforms.

Domagoso’s running mate Dr. Willie Ong likewise took the stage during the Team Bagong Lipa proclamation rally.

Aside from the Aksyon Demokratiko national candidates, the following senatorial bets who have worked with Recto in the past were also invited to speak: Joel Villanueva, Francis "Chiz" Escudero, Loren Legarda, JV Ejercito and Sherwin Gatchalian.

Other senatorial aspirants, such as Risa Hontiveros, Richard "Dick" Gordon, Chel Diokno, Mark Villar and Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, were also present.

The organizer of the event said around 65,000 people attended the rally.

The campaign period for local position candidates in the May 9 elections opens on Friday.

Batangas has more than 1.8 million registered voters, according to Comelec data processed and analyzed by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

