WHO, UNICEF confirm 7,500 doses of recalled COVID-19 shots usable after faulty temp reading

Video courtesy of the Department of Health

MANILA — A preliminary report from the World Health Organization and UNICEF showed that the 7,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines earlier recalled from Bicol due to a faulty temperature reading can still be used.

In a statement, the DOH explained that “one of the storage boxes containing the 7,500 doses received by CHD - Bicol logged a temperature of more than 400 degrees celsius (°C).”

“However, upon detailed review of the available evidence, WHO and UNICEF found that only the thermometer was faulty, and all other equipment and devices used to store and transport the said vaccines were all functional, thereby ensuring that all vaccine doses remain usable,” the statement read.

During a briefing on Friday morning, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the WHO and the UNICEF tested the vaccines and deemed them “still potent and can still be used.”

The DOH also lauded the Center for Health Development - Bicol for following the protocol and “exhibiting an abundance of caution, which in turn allowed the National Government, WHO, and UNICEF to immediately initiate an investigation.”

Vergeire said the personnel who received the vaccines made sure to inspect the delivery and that was then that they saw the faulty temperature reading for only one box.

The rest of the boxes from the same shipment did not have a problem and were distributed. Each box contains 750 vials, and each vial contains 10 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“UNICEF already provided us with recommendation. We need to ensure that the suppliers will use pre-qualified temperature loggers because there are also standards for the equipment,” she said.

She said they are also coordinating with the source of the vaccines to check if the problem with the device happened while the vaccines were being shipped.

The agency said it would “double down” on ensuring that all equipment used for the COVID-19 vaccination program is functional.

The Philippines has vaccinated more than half a million of the total 1.7 million health workers, while just over 1.5 million vaccine doses have reached the country.