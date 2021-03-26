Palace: NCR Plus, Cebu, Davao to get most of latest China-donated COVID-19 shots

Health workers from the San Juan Medical Center get inoculated with the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the Filoil Flying V Arena on March 6, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Most of the second batch of China's COVID-19 vaccine donation will go to areas worst hit by new, more contagious variants of the disease, Malacañang said on Friday.

The National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) decided on the allocation of 400,000 COVID-19 shots from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech that arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Ibibigay ang karamihan nito doon sa mga pinakaapektado ng new variants kasama na po ang NCR Plus, at ang Cebu at ang Davao," he said in a public briefing, quoting vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr.

(Most of these will be given to those which are most affected by nre variants, including NCR Plus, Cebu and Davao.)

NCR Plus, currently in a quarantine bubble, includes the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan.

China earlier donated 600,000 Sinovac doses, which made up the country's first vaccine delivery. The Philippines also earlier received 525,600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Britain's AstraZeneca, with the help of global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX Facility.

