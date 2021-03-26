'Nakakalungkot': DOH laments COVID-19 vaccine line-jumpers

Community frontliners and barangay health workers receive their COVID -19 vaccines at the Placido Del Mundo Elementary School, Quirino Highway, Barangay Talipapa, Quezon City on March 23, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Health on Friday bemoaned reports of local officials and other individuals who jumped the queue to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Nakakalungkot po (It's sad) and it's really so frustrating. Hindi po ba tayo pare-pareho ng pakiramdam na gusto nating proteksiyonan lahat ng ating (Don't we all want to provide protection to our) healthcare workers because for every single dose that we get from them, we deprive healthcare workers of these dose for their protection," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told Teleradyo's "Sakto."

The agency urged vaccination sites and local government units to prioritize healthcare workers as coronavirus infections in the country had increased.

Vergeire said they had given warning and asked their local health officials to explain for allowing queue-jumpers.

The Department of Interior and Local Government has issued show-cause orders to several local chief executives who were inoculated against COVID-19.

Queue-jumping may compromise the country's supply of COVID-19 jabs from vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX Facility, Vergeire said.

"This kind of practice should be stopped so we can ensure that the COVAX supplies will arrive in the coming months," she added.

Vergeire also maintained that the DOH had already asked localities to prepare a “quick substitution list” to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines wouldn't be wasted in case some healthcare workers refused to be inoculated.

"Hindi 'yong pagdating sa vaccination site, 'Ay, hindi naubos. Tatawagin ko ang kahit na sino at babakunahan ko.' That should not be the way," she said.

In the government's vaccination plan, health workers shall first receive the COVID-19 jabs. They are followed by older people, persons with comorbidities or underlying conditions, other essential workers, including uniformed personnel, and indigent population -- all in group A.

Next in the priority list is group B, which are other frontline workers and special population. The remaining population or group C is at the bottom of the pile.

As of March 23, more than 508,000 frontline health workers have received the first dose of COVID-19 jabs.

RELATED VIDEO