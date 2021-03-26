Most Pinoys worried over COVID-19, contact-tracing: Pulse Asia survey

People use umbrellas to shield themselves from the heat as they line up at an outdoor Libreng Sakay program bus terminal in Batasan Road in Quezon City on March 26, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — Most Filipinos are worried about COVID-19 infections and the country's contact-tracing system, according to a survey made public by Pulse Asia on Friday.

Of 2,400 adults polled from Feb. 22 to March 3, 94 percent said they were worried that they or a member of their family would catch COVID-19, Pulse Asia said.

"Majority levels of concern are posted across geographic areas and socioeconomic classes (89% to 96% and 93% to 95%, respectively)," said the pollster.

Pulse Asia said in particular, "69 percent of Filipinos as well as small to considerable majorities in the various areas and classes (64%

to 74% and 61% to 70%, respectively) are very much worried about contracting COVID-19."

Pulse Asia said its face-to-face poll was conducted at around the same time that COVID-19 cases in the Philippines approached the 500,000 mark.

The country has since tallied a total of 702,856 infections, including several record-breaking daily new cases.

Government has imposed additional restrictions like a ban on mass gatherings and a night curfew in Metro Manila and surrounding areas to curb the uptick in cases.

Pulse Asia said its nationwide survey had a ± 2% error margin at the 95% confidence level.

