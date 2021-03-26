Most Pinoys worried over COVID-19, contact-tracing: Pulse Asia survey

MANILA — Most Filipinos are worried about COVID-19 infections and the country's contact-tracing system, according to a survey made public by Pulse Asia on Friday.
Of 2,400 adults polled from Feb. 22 to March 3, 94 percent said they were worried that they or a member of their family would catch COVID-19, Pulse Asia said.
"Majority levels of concern are posted across geographic areas and socioeconomic classes (89% to 96% and 93% to 95%, respectively)," said the pollster.
Pulse Asia said in particular, "69 percent of Filipinos as well as small to considerable majorities in the various areas and classes (64%
to 74% and 61% to 70%, respectively) are very much worried about contracting COVID-19."
Pulse Asia said its face-to-face poll was conducted at around the same time that COVID-19 cases in the Philippines approached the 500,000 mark.
The country has since tallied a total of 702,856 infections, including several record-breaking daily new cases.
Government has imposed additional restrictions like a ban on mass gatherings and a night curfew in Metro Manila and surrounding areas to curb the uptick in cases.
Pulse Asia said its nationwide survey had a ± 2% error margin at the 95% confidence level.
