Fair weather with isolated rains in most parts of PH Friday

MANILA - Fair weather is expected in most parts of the country on Friday with possible isolated rainshowers, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

The easterlies or warm air coming from the Pacific Ocean will bring hot and humid weather with chances of rain in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, weather specialist Ana Clauren told Teleradyo's "Sakto."

Meanwhile, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will experience cloudy skies with light rains due to northeasterly surface windflow, which is affecting extreme northern Luzon, she added.

Temperature for Friday is forecast to reach 33 degrees Celsius.

