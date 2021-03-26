Drilon okay with COVID-19 vaccine indemnification law

MANILA - Sen. Franklin Drilon sees no problem with a law that sets up an indemnification fund to compensate those who would suffer adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccine.

"There's no problem with it because in the first place the vaccines have no commercial permit, which means it couldn't be sold by pharmaceutical companies or hospitals. But we really need it now because of COVID-19," he told Teleradyo's "Sakto" in Filipino.

He said the indemnification fund was a requirement during negotiations so that vaccine makers would not be held liable in case of adverse effects.

It was Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr who had proposed the indemnity clause, he added.

"Ordinarily, manufacturers have no liability with the side effects of the vaccine, except if it was because of gross negligence or willful misconduct," Drilon said.

To date, 4 COVID-19 vaccines have obtained regulatory approval for emergency use in the country.

The Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech on Jan. 14, AstraZeneca-Oxford on Jan. 28, Sinovac on Feb. 22 and Gamaleya's Sputnik V on March 19.

In February, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11525 or COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, which established a P500-million fund “to compensate any person inoculated through the COVID-19 Vaccination Program, in case of death, permanent disability or hospital confinement for any [serious adverse effects].”

However, the President on Monday said it was "illegal" for the government to shoulder the compensation of those who would suffer adverse effects from COVID-19 shots that the private sector procured.

This confused several lawmakers after Duterte endorsed the law to Congress and signed it last month.

RELATED VIDEO