DOLE: P300-million COVID-19 aid for workers still unclaimed

MANILA - Some P300 million in financial assistance for workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclaimed, the Department of Labor and Employment said Friday.

The unclaimed funds stand to benefit some 45,000 workers, DOLE spokesperson Rolly Francia said in a press briefing Thursday.

The financial aid is under DOLE's COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP), Abot Kamay Ang Pagtulong (AKAP) program and Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, he added.

Beneficiaries are urged to coordinate with the agency's field offices or their nearest remittance centers.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III on Friday called on program implementers to check with remittance centers for the cause of the delay.

"Masyado nang nababagalan ang ating mga benepisyaryo. Baka nananadya kasi pera 'yan. Baka nilalaro nila muna 'yan bago ipinamimigay. I wanted our implementors to look into this," he told Teleradyo.

(Our beneficiaries are complaining of the slow disbursement of funds. Maybe this is intentional. Maybe they are investing our money before they are given [to our beneficiaries].)

Under CAMP, workers will receive a one-time cash assistance of P5,000 while AKAP offers P10,000 cash aid to displaced migrant workers.

Meanwhile, informal sector workers displaced by the COVID-19 crisis are given emergency employment for 2 weeks under TUPAD.