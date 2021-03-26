'De facto health workers': Tolentino defends mayors who got COVID-19 vaccines

MANILA - Sen. Francis Tolentino on Friday backed mayors who have been drawing flak for being vaccinated against COVID-19, saying local chief executives should also be considered as frontliners.

Local chief executives should have been "categorized as frontliners in the first place," said Tolentino, who chairs the Senate Committee on Local Government.

"They are the ones really attending to the COVID pandemic on the ground," he told reporters in a text message..

"Mayors and Governors are considered De Facto Health Workers being in charge of health matters in their jurisdictions," he said.

Under the Department of Health's policy, medical frontliners, senior citizens and indigents should be the priority beneficiaries of the government's vaccination program, but several mayors joined the inoculation prompting the national government to look into the irregularity.

Malacañang earlier warned mayors that getting COVID-19 jabs ahead of priority recipients of the vaccine could jeopardize the Philippines' chances of getting the vials sooner.

The DILG has issued show cause orders against several mayors for jumping the queue to get vaccinated against the disease.

