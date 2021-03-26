CHR: Police used 'unreasonable force' in drug war operations

The body of an alleged drug dealer lies on the ground after he was killed by an unidentified assailant in Manila on March 23, 2018. Noel Celis, AFP/File

MANILA - The Philippine National Police allegedly used unreasonable force in the government's deadly anti-narcotics campaign, the Commission on Human Rights said Friday.

"We found that there were indications that PNP actually, not in accordance with their mandate, used unnecessary strength and not reasonable force," CHR commissioner Gwen Pimentel-Gana told ANC.

The CHR had received over 3,200 cases where drug suspects were allegedly summarily executed from May 2016 to December 2020.

Of that number, 579 incidents from Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Central Luzon were investigated by the agency's task force for extrajudicial killings.

"From the evidence gathered, we could see that there was an abuse of strength and unreasonable use of force," Gana said of the report that would be released next month.

The manner that the crimes were committed, she added, was "questionable and unlawful." This is based on the number and location of bullet wounds.

However, the CHR stopped short of labeling the incidents as state-sponsored killings.

While some local police took part in the probe, Gana said the whole organization could have been more forthright and transparent in their investigation.

In response to the CHR report, the PNP maintained they did not encourage their personnel to use excessive force.

"There is no policy encouraging our police force to use violence or extrajudicial way of exercising their functions during their operations," PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana had said.

Sought for comment, Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief who led Duterte's drug war, had said the CHR had been saying the same thing since 2016.

"It is now 2021. If they have the evidence then they should file appropriate charges in court. Otherwise their claims can be construed as black propaganda," he said in a statement.

In February, the Department of Justice admitted the weapons used in drug war operations were not fully examined.

Law enforcement agents also failed to follow standard protocols pertaining to coordination with other agencies and the processing of the crime scene, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The bloody campaign has left 5,000 people dead based on government figures but rights groups placed the toll at 30,000, including those still being investigated.

