ALAMIN: Sino'ng dapat turukan sakaling di sumipot ang pinaglaanan ng bakuna?

MAYNILA — Dahil sa pagsingit ng ilang lokal na opisyal at iba pang Pilipino na hindi prayoridad sa bakuna, marami ang nagtanong kung sino ba ang dapat maturukan sakaling hindi sumipot o tumanggi ang health workers na nakatakdang mabakunahan.

Narito ang listahan ng priority population groups na dapat mauna sa bakuna laban sa COVID-19:

• A1: Frontline workers in health facilities both national and local, private and public, health professionals and non-professionals like students, nursing aides, janitors, barangay health workers, etc.

• A2: Senior citizens aged 60 years old and above

• A3: Persons with comorbidities not otherwise included in the preceding categories

• A4: Frontline personnel in essential sectors including uniformed personnel and those in working sectors identified by the IATF as essential during ECQ

• A5: Indigent population not otherwise included in the preceding categories

• B1: Teachers, Social Workers

• B2: Other Government Workers

• B3: Other essential workers

• B4: Socio-demographic groups at significantly higher risk other than senior citizens and indigenous people

• B5: Overseas Filipino Workers

• B6: Other Remaining Workforce

• C: Rest of the Filipino population not otherwise included in the above groups

Sabi ni Dr. Anna Ong Lim ng Department of Health (DOH) technical advisory group, ang sobrang bakuna ay puwede namang ibalik sa cold storage para maibigay sa ibang frontliner.

"Kaya nga tayo merong priority list di ba? Let’s say meron ngang isang vial na natitira for certain reason... Kung may 5 nakaabang diyan, piliin mo sino bang A2 dito. Matanda, qualified ba siya, willing ba siya? Kung wala, bababa ka down the line. Hanggang sa makaabot ka sa C," ani Lim.

Giit din ni Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, mga health worker din ang dapat nasa quick substitution list (QSL) na ipapalit kung may natirang bakuna.

Kabilang sa QSL ang mga health worker na freelancer o mga nagtatrabaho sa free standing clinic, mga walang affiliation sa mga health institutions, mga nasa temporary treatment and monitoring facility, mga nagko-contact tracing, at pati ang mga nagtatrabaho sa laboratory at private nursing home.

"Dapat as early as possible, the quick substitution list is already in place... Hindi 'yung pagdating sa vaccination site, 'ay hindi naubos, tatawagin ko ang kahit sino at babakunahan ko.' That should not be the way," ani Vergeire.

Babala naman ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson sa mga hindi prayoridad, magdahan-dahan sa pagpapabakuna at baka mawala ang natitirang donasyon ng COVAX Facility sa Pilipinas.

Paglilinaw ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, walang probisyon sa COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021 ang nagbibigay-parusa sa mga opisyal na sumisingit sa pagpapabakuna.

Gayunman, puwede pa ring makasuhan ng misconduct, abuse of authority o conduct prejudicial to the interest of the service ang sinumang opisyal ng gobyerno na gagawa nito.

—Ulat ni Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News