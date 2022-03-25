Supporters from Kidapawan and its neighboring towns, comprised mostly of young voters, greet presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo during a people’s rally on at the Kidapawan City Park on Tuesday morning, March 15, 2022.

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo has no funds to "give away to anyone," her spokesman said Friday, following Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson's claim that his erstwhile political party dropped him to rake in funds for the local campaign.

"Our campaign thrives on initiative and volunteerism, and we certainly do not have P800M to give away to anyone," said lawyer Barry Gutierrez.

"The support for VP Leni's presidential bid is anchored on the hope that she can reform government and bring a better future for all Filipinos," added Gutierrez.

Earlier Friday, Lacson said the Partido Reporma's shift of support to Robredo followed his statement that he could not produce P800 million for additional funding of local candidates.

This was in contrast to Party Reporma president and Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez's statement that Robredo was a better choice because she had a higher chance of defeating Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., who was the poll frontrunner based on a February survey.

"Naniniwala din ako that Senator Lacson is the best qualified candidate. Kaya lang ilang buwan na 'yung tumakbo, parang ayaw tanggapin noong mga tao 'yung qualifications niya," Alvarez said.

(I believe that Senator Lacson is the best qualified candidate. But even after several months, it seems like people don't want to accept his qualifications.)

Lacson lamented that "as long as “money politics” dominates our elections, it will be a vicious ‘cycle of revenge’ between candidates and voters."

"Time to call a spade a spade. It was actually more about the issue of campaign expenses for their local candidates. His chief of staff was asking for 800 million pesos in additional funding which I honestly told him I cannot produce."

On Thursday, Lacson announced his resignation from the party, which has expressed support for Robredo, who is running as an independent candidate.

Lacson said he was not backing out of the race and would continue seeking the presidency as an independent candidate.