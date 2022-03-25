Vico Sotto launches re-election bid in Pasig with full slate

Pasig reelectionist Mayor Vico Sotto speaks to the crowd during his team’s proclamation rally inside the Pasig Mega Market on March 25, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has launched his re-election bid before hundreds of supporters on Friday, in stark contrast to his 2019 campaign rally in a dank vacant lot in Metro Manila's 4th richest city.

Three years since the capital region's youngest mayor ended the 27-year reign of the Eusebio dynasty in Pasig, Sotto now bats for a second term with a vice mayoralty candidate and a 11-strong city council slate, another noticeable disparity compared to his first bid.

"Maraming magaling, maraming matalino… Ang gusto po natin yung may integridad," Sotto said in his campaign speech at the Pasig Mega Market, as he urged the crowd to vote for his entire 2022 slate.

(There are a lot of well-performing, smart people... But what we want are people with integrity.)

During his speech, Sotto highlighted the city’s annual P1-B savings, attributed to an aggressive anti-corruption push, and the billions-worth of aid the local government shelled out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pasig can do more than these if voters would only give the current city administration more allies, the Mayor said.

“Kung makakasama ko ang mga taong ito ay mas lalong uunlad ang lungsod na ito at ang pag-unlad na ito ay hindi lang yung pag-unlad na para lamang sa iilang tao," he said, referring to his 11-members Council slate.

(If I can be with these people in government, our City will become more progressive not just for a few, but for all.)

Sotto's bid for a second term is being challenged by incumbent Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo.

Last week, Bernardo filed a cyber libel case against Sotto, alleging that the Mayor besmirched his reputation during a January flag ceremony that was live streamed.

CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE

Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo - Sotto's political mentor and long-time ally - is also seeking re-election, poised for a re-match against his 2019 rival former Rep. Ricky Eusebio, and independent candidate Rex Maliuanag.

"Kapag ang dinala niyo po ay iisa lang, hindi na naman po mabubuo yung programa na gustong isulong ni Mayor Vico," Romulo said.

(If you only vote for 1, Mayor Vico's programs will not come to fruition again.)

"Sana po ay talagang magtulungan na po tayo dito. Kapag nagtulungan po tayo ay yung mga benepisyong nakukuha natin ngayon ay mapaparami natin," he said.

(I hope we can really help each other this year. If we help each other, the benefits we receive now can multiply by many fold.)

VICE MAYORALTY POST

Sotto has also convinced former Pasig Rep. Robert "Dodot" Jaworski Jr. to end his 15-year political hiatus after the Mayor recruited him to run as vice mayor.

"Dahil noong 2019 pinalitan ninyo ang programa at pulitika ng ating lungsod, ito na po ang panahon para tayo ay mangarap muli," Jaworksi said.

"Ako po ay nandito sa harap ninyo hindi dahil nangangarap akong maging vice mayor ng Pasig. Ako'y tumatayo sa harap ninyo ngayon dahil ako ay naniniwala sa liderato ng ating mayor Vico Sotto," he said.

Jaworski's last foray in politics was in 2007, when he ran for city mayor but lost to then-Councilor Bobby Eusebio.

This year, Jaworski is pitted against two other vice mayoralty aspirants: incumber Councilor Junjun Concepcion and former Councilor Christian Sia.

CITY COUNCIL SLATE

Of the 50 candidates vying for a seat in Pasig's City Council, 11 are part of Sotto's "Giting ng Pasig" slate.

Sotto's city council slate consists of the following:



DISTRICT 1

- Volta Delos Santos

- Eric Gonzales

- Kiko Rustia

- Pao Santiago

- Paul Senogat

- Simon Romulo Tantoco

DISTRICT 2

- Buboy Agustin

- Quin Cruz

- Angelu De Leon

- Corie Raymundo

- Maro Martires

TV personality Gabriel Bayan was supposed to be part of the slate, but withdrew his certificate of candidacy citing personal reasons.

Raymundo, who is running on her third and final term as city councilor, used to be an ally of the 4 members of the Eusebio family who occupied the mayoralty post from 1992 to 2019.

"Wala namang ibang parido noon sa pagkakonsehal kung di sa Eusebio, yun yung sitwasyon noon," Raymundo told ABS-CBN News Digital.

When asked why she shifted to Sotto's camp, the veteran city councilor said: "Mas ganado ako magtrabaho kasi si Mayor Vico ang prinsipyo niya, kapareho ng sa akin."

"Noong dati akong nangangampaniya, ang saya-saya, ang bongga-bongga pero yung mga tao pare-pareho ang nakikita ko kapag may caucus," she said.

"Ito (kampaniya ngayon), simpleng simple, damang-dama mo yung pagkakasama ninyo... Ngayon, iba-iba yung tao na lumalabas talaga ng mga bahay."

The rest of Sotto's slate are either young or neophyte candidates who will be pitted against Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo's team of veteran politicians, who mostly are seeking re-election.

De Leon, an actress, who is now venturing into the world of public service and politics said that despite being a public personality, she is still adjusting to the campaign trail, especially with restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Let's be realistic and honest. Hindi masyadong mahirap magpakilala... Pero hindi ako nagba-bank on that," she said.

"It's a privilege na mayroon akong name recall pero ang puhunan ko sa kampaniyang ito is tiyaga, sipag talaga," she said.

De Leon is pushing for the revival of good manners and right conduct in schools and communities, especially among the youth, as well as provide more livelihood opportunities for senior citizens.

Rustia - a former television host - is running under Sotto's slate for the second time after his failed City Council bid in 2019.

"Noong nakaraan kasi talagang masasabi natin na lumaban tayo sa agos ng pulitika, bumabangga tayo sa pader noong mga panahon na yun. It was really difficult for us," Rustia told ABS-CBN News Digital in a separate interview.

"Wala naman tayong binago sa kampanya natin, sa tao pa rin tayo dumidiretso... I really take time to explain sa mga tao yung platforms ko, yung programs ko," he said, referring to his proposed programs for animal welfare, the environment and for persons with disabilities.

Romulo Tantoco, grandson of former Sen. Alberto Romulo and nephew of Rep. Romulo, underscored in his speech that while his family name may be known in Pasig, he hopes that voters would choose him based on merits.

"Kung tayo man ay palarin ngayon 2022, nawa'y palarin tayo hindi dahil sa taglay na pangalan kung di dahil sa kakayahan at integridad," said the Romulo scion, who is banking on his experience in the business and corporate sector.

After the "Giting ng Pasig" event, Sotto went back to the city hall, just a few blocks away from the market, while his slate proceeded to house-to-house campaigning in various barangays.

Pasig is the 8th most vote-rich city in the Philippines, boasting of 457,370 registered voters in the 2022 elections, according to data sourced by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

In 2019, only 76.48 percent of Pasig's 440,000 voters actually went out to cast their ballots.

In 2016, about 42 percent of Pasigueños backed President Rodrigo Duterte's candidacy, while nearly 41 percent wanted former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to become vice president.

For the 2022 elections, Sotto stood firm that he would not endorse any national candidate, saying he prefers to focus on his tasks as a local official.

Sotto is the executive vice president of Aksyon Demokratiko, which is fielding Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso for president.

He is also the nephew and godson of Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who is seeking the vice presidency and is backing the presidential bid of Sen. Panfilo Lacson.

Bernardo - on the other hand - has formed an alliance with Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.