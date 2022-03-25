MANILA—Former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno on Friday slammed a "criminally libelous post" that alleged she wears a necklace that had been seized from Imelda Marcos.

In a Facebook post, Sereno said the necklace being alluded to is a gift from her mother and was bought in California in the early 2000s.

She noted that Marcos' jewelry collection, which was confiscated by the Presidential Commission on Good Government after the downfall of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is stored in the Philippine central bank and no one is allowed to touch it.

"Kung nais niyo pong makita ang koleksyon ng alahas ni Imelda na nakumpiska ng PCGG at naipatago sa Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, buksan niyo po ang links sa baba," she said.

"In the meantime, hinihintay po natin ang requested fact-checking ni Mr. BBM sa mga facts na linked sa maraming authorities sa ating page. Walang fake news dito, di po ba?" she said, referring to presidential hopeful Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Marcos Jr. has repeatedly rejected as facts his family's record of ill-gotten wealth and human rights abuses during their rule.

Meanwhile, Sereno said she's mulling what course to take against those posting disinformation against her.

"Habang pinag-iisipan ko pa kung ano'ng gagawin ko sa kababayan nating nagpapakalat nito, paki-pm po sa akin ang address niya at gayun din ng iba pang nagpapakalat nito, please huwag po sa comments section. Para mayroon pong mapapadalhan ng legal papers, sakaling magpasya akong iyun ang gawin," she said.

