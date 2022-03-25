MANILA -- PROMDI presidential bet Senator Manny Pacquiao seems unaffected by the move of Partido Reporma's Davao del Norte chapter to back Vice President Leni Robredo instead of Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson.

Lacson is Pacquiao's ally in the Senate under the "macho bloc" group, while Reporma President Pantaleon Alvarez is a fellow Mindanaoan and one of his close friends.

Pacquiao said Alvarez's support for Robredo will eventually go to him.

Asked why he believes this will happen, Pacquiao said, "Ah, taga-Mindanao at siyempre, sino ba naman ang magtutulungan."

Pacquiao said Lacson told him over the phone that he will continue with his presidential bid.

"Tuloy naman ang Senator Ping at Tito Sen. Nakausap ko sila. At kung anuman ang desisyon nila, ako din naman ang unang makakaalam. Kasi maganda naman yung paguusap namin at iisa lang kami," the retired boxing icon said.

Pacquiao made this statement at the sidelines of his campaign in Isabela province. He met with Isabela Governor Rodito Albano and other provincial local officials on Thursday.

Presidential candidate, Senator @MannyPacquiao waves to the crowd then flexes his muscle, conveying his message that he is also "strong" in Isabela province, and that there is no such thing as "Solid North" #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/RwtcTs2qpx — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) March 23, 2022

Albano clarified the he received Pacquiao "as a friend," and not as a potential presidential bet. He said Isabela officials are planning to endorse former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. for president, even if he has yet to visit the province.

Isabela Governor Rodito Albano says, Bongbong Marcos will get their local officials' endorsement even if he has yet to visit their province. Albano received presidential bet and Sen @MannyPacquiao this morning, but "only as a friend," he points out. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/C3sk3KHNQa — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) March 24, 2022

Their decision, he said, was based on the political preference of their constituents.

But some locals interviewed by ABS-CBN said they are still looking into the platforms of the candidates before deciding whom to vote.

Before flying back to Manila Thursday afternoon, Pacquiao also spoke to a crowd at a jampacked covered court in Santiago City, visited a public market in Alicia municipality and paid a courtesy call to local officials of Cauayan and Alicia.

PROMDI presidential bet, Senator @MannyPacquiao storms Alicia, Isabela public market to mingle with the people. Policemen here said, the market which is usually empty of people suddenly became alive, with locals rushing back to the area to have a glimpse of Pacquiao. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/cyh5pah69a — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) March 24, 2022

Cauyan mayoralty bet (L) Bill Dy of the Dy political clan of Isabela, endorses PROMDI standard bearer, Sen @MannyPacquiao. Dy says, what the country needs is a good, honest leader: Nakita ko po ang tunay na yaman ng tao ay wala sa bulsa. Ang tunay na yaman ng tao ay nasa puso pic.twitter.com/FQNoCNlFq9 — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) March 23, 2022

