MANILA -- PROMDI presidential bet Senator Manny Pacquiao seems unaffected by the move of Partido Reporma's Davao del Norte chapter to back Vice President Leni Robredo instead of Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson.
Lacson is Pacquiao's ally in the Senate under the "macho bloc" group, while Reporma President Pantaleon Alvarez is a fellow Mindanaoan and one of his close friends.
Pacquiao said Alvarez's support for Robredo will eventually go to him.
Asked why he believes this will happen, Pacquiao said, "Ah, taga-Mindanao at siyempre, sino ba naman ang magtutulungan."
Pacquiao said Lacson told him over the phone that he will continue with his presidential bid.
"Tuloy naman ang Senator Ping at Tito Sen. Nakausap ko sila. At kung anuman ang desisyon nila, ako din naman ang unang makakaalam. Kasi maganda naman yung paguusap namin at iisa lang kami," the retired boxing icon said.
Pacquiao made this statement at the sidelines of his campaign in Isabela province. He met with Isabela Governor Rodito Albano and other provincial local officials on Thursday.
Albano clarified the he received Pacquiao "as a friend," and not as a potential presidential bet. He said Isabela officials are planning to endorse former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. for president, even if he has yet to visit the province.
Their decision, he said, was based on the political preference of their constituents.
But some locals interviewed by ABS-CBN said they are still looking into the platforms of the candidates before deciding whom to vote.
Before flying back to Manila Thursday afternoon, Pacquiao also spoke to a crowd at a jampacked covered court in Santiago City, visited a public market in Alicia municipality and paid a courtesy call to local officials of Cauayan and Alicia.
