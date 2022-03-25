Police officers in full gear wait during an inspection inside the Manila Police District headquarters in Manila on January 25, 2022. National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Deputy Regional Director for Operations, Police Brigadier General Nicolas Deloso Torre III visited the compound to check the familiarization and proficiency of their personnel on firearms and equipment, as well as their overall readiness for upcoming critical events particularly the 2022 national elections. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has deployed more than 4,000 police in Metro Manila to monitor areas as local campaigning for the upcoming elections began on Friday, its spokesperson said.

The police force is ready to deploy more personnel should the need arise in particular areas, said PLtCol. Jenny Tecson, NCRPO's public information officer.

"As of the present, may mga monitored tayo na nagko-conduct ng kanilang programa at sa ngayon, nakita naman po natin na peaceful pa rin ang aktibidades ng ating kandidato," Tecson said in a public briefing.

(We have monitored candidates conducting their programs and so far, the activities have been peaceful.)

Aside from this, the NCRPO also assigned police personnel in different areas to monitor and repel criminal activities.

"Ang mga activities na ganito ay ina-anticipate natin na, nandyan na rin ang pinaghahandaan kasi baka ito ay... mag-take advantage ang ating kababayan na gumawa ng hindi maganda. 'Yan ang ayaw nating mangyari," she added.

(There are some activities that we anticipate and we are preparing for. We do not want that someone will take advantage of our fellow Filipinos during this time.)

She urged the public to report any untoward incidents or suspicious activities to the NCRPO:

09999018181 - Smart

09158888181 - Globe

There are 18,023 local posts up for grabs while 845 candidates are running unopposed in the May elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said. The campaign for national bets began last Feb. 8.

Malacañang this week told local candidates and supporters to follow minimum health protocols during sorties, reminding them that the COVID-19 pandemic is still here.

The Philippine Medical Association earlier urged supporters to get their vaccines first and follow minimum health protocols first before attending sorties.

The country will hold its national and local elections on May 9.

Video from PTV​