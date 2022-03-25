MANILA - The local campaign season has begun Friday, 45 days before millions of Filipinos troop to polling places to elect the next local and national leaders.

Police Lt Col. Jenny Tecson of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said more than 4,000 cops were deployed at the start of the campaign period for local officials in Metro Manila.

She said policemen will make sure that candidates and their supporters will adhere to minimum public health standards as the country continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Comelec said that 18,023 local posts up for grabs in the upcoming polls. Some 845 candidates are running unopposed, the poll body added.

As the coronavirus pandemic remains far from over, handshakes, hugs, kisses, going arm-in-arm and other actions involving physical contact are strictly prohibited.

Distribution of food, drinks, and other goods or items are also not allowed, the poll body said.

Caucuses, meetings, conventions, rallies and miting de avance are limited to up to 70 percent of the venue capacity for level 1; up to 50 percent venue capacity for level 2; up to 50 percent capacity for level 3 but only for enclosed outdoor venues; and 30 percent capacity still for enclosed outdoor venues only for level 4.

Candidates are still required to get permits from local government units to mount motorcades, rallies, caravans and miting de avances in areas under COVID-19 Alert Levels 1 and 2, according to Comelec Commissioner George Garcia.

In Quezon City, Mayor Joy Belmonte and her running-mate Vice Mayor Gian Sotto held a Mass at the Quezon Memorial Circle before kicking off their campaign.

One of her opponents, Anakalusugan Party-list Representative Mike Defensor, also kicked off his campaign with a religious gathering with his fellow candidates and their families.

Ongoing mass at District 3 QC with mayoral candidate, Cong. Mike Defensor of Malayang QC/ incumbent Anakalusugan Party-list representative. Defensor is the main contender for the Mayoral post vs incumbent Mayor Joy Belmonte. @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/MpAvM6qXZR — zyann ambrosio (@ZyannAmbrosio) March 25, 2022

In Marikina City, mayoralty aspirants Marcy Teodoro and Bayani Fernando both skipped a peace covenant signing held by the local Commission on Elections (Comelec). Teodoro's camp said he had another scheduled event to attend to, while Fernando's camp didn't respond to the Comelec.

In Pasig City, Mayor Vico Sotto launched his re-election bid before hundreds of supporters on Friday, in stark contrast to his 2019 campaign rally in a dank vacant lot in Metro Manila's 4th richest city.

Pasig reelectionist Mayor Vico Sotto greets supporters during their proclamation rally inside the Pasig Mega Market on March 25, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Three years since the capital region's youngest mayor ended the 27-year reign of the Eusebio dynasty in Pasig, Sotto now bats for a second term with a vice mayoralty candidate and a 11-strong city council slate, another noticeable disparity compared to his first bid.

The Palace on Thursday urged local candidates and their supporters to follow pandemic health standards during sorties.

"We... ask everyone from the candidates to the general public to strictly comply with health and safety protocols and the guidelines set by the Commission on Elections in the conduct of their political activities, including campaign rallies and in-person campaigning," acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said.

- With reports from Kat Domingo, ABS-CBN News