People receive their COVID-19 jabs during the National Vaccination Days part 4, at the Philippine Medical Association (PMA) headquarters in Quezon City on March 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Government will hold special or targeted vaccination days in Bangsamoro and Cebu next week to ramp up their COVID-19 inoculation coverage, the Department of Health said Friday.

The vaccination drive will be conducted in Cebu from March 29 to 31, while it will run from March 30 to April 1 in Bangsamoro, according to Health Undersecretary and spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire.

https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/03/19/22/domestic-vaccination-program-aims-to-focus-on-regions

"Pupunta po ang ating deployed teams para matulungan ang regions na ito upang tumaas ang pagbabakuna," she told reporters.

(Our deployed teams will go there to help these regions ramp up their vaccination.)

The DOH earlier said the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) found five challenges faced in the vaccination efforts in Bangsamoro. These include limited manpower, vaccine hesitancy, vaccine preference, misinformation, and "lukewarm support from local chief executives and barangay local government units."

Vergeire, meantime, reiterated the importance of a COVID-19 booster shot in light of more transmissible variants such as omicron.

Only 12 million out of 44 million fully vaccinated individuals eligible for a booster shot have received it, Vergeire said.

"Nananawagan po tayo sa mga kababayan na nakatanggap ng primary series, kailangan niyo pong magpabooser shot para magdadagan ang inyong proteksyon," she said.

(We call on those who have received their primary series to ge a booster shot so they will have added protection.)

Vergeire said the DOH is discussing with its experts whether to redefine the meaning of "fully vaccinated individuals" as proposed by presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion.

"According to our experts, they were saying na mukhang di talaga appropriate. Naghanap tayo ng practices na ginagawa sa ibang bansa," she said.

(According to our experts, they were saying it doesn't seem appropriate. We looked at practices of other countries.)

"Ang CDC po di o nila niredefine ang kanilang fully vaccinated definition...dun po sa cards nila inilalagay din po updated o up-to-date ang kanilang bakuna. We will be issuing this out after we completed and finalized our agreements."

(The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not redefine their fully vaccinated definition...hey put in their vaccination cards 'updated' or 'up-to-date'.)

Government has so far fully vaccinated 65 million people, or 72.81 percent of its target 90 million by the end of President Rodrigo Duterte's term.