President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presides over a meeting with key government officials prior to his "Talk to the People" at the Malacañan Palace on March 21, 2022. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

Duterte: 'Kung mangurakot ka, ay walang problema'

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday discouraged Filipinos from seeking the highest position in the country, as he reflected on his achievements before he steps down from office.

Duterte, who will turn 77 on Monday, described those who aspire to get elected President as "fools."

The Philippines will hold its local and national elections on May 9.

"Sabihin ko sa inyo, ang taong mag-ambisyong presidente ga**. Ah ga**," the President said during the inauguration of the Southern Philippine Medical Center's new cancer institute in Davao City.

(I will tell you this: those who wants to aspire for the presidency are fools.)

"Kagaya ko, minsan mamayat ako, minsan tataba ako (like me, I got thin, I got fat.) When you get to study all documents of the Republic of the Philippines from all the provinces and cities, mawalan ka ng stamina," he said.

He added that he would review official documents he still needs to sign before his bedtime around 8 p.m., even if other people already had an "initial review."

This is the reason why he wakes up around 1 p.m. the next day he said. In earlier speeches, Duterte said he sleeps around 4 or 5 a.m.

Hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo trended in 2020 when typhoon Ulysses battered parts of the country, after his critics said he was nowhere to be found for immediate government response.

CORRUPTION

Meanwhile, Duterte said corruption depends on a person's perspective.

"Kung mangurakot ka, ay walang problema.... sa probinsya may mansiyon ka na doon. Pero kanya-kanyang istilo yan sa buhay. It depends on how you look at life," he noted.

(If you become corrupt, no problem. In the province you will have a mansion, but that depends on your style.)

Last year, the President denied he is corrupt, as the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee looked into the government's transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Senators said those involved in the questionable deals were linked to him.

While Duterte said he hates corruption, he added he is not being a hypocrite, in a speech at the founding anniversary of the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association, Inc. on June 28, 2017.

"I hate corruption. Hindi ako nagmalinis, marami rin akong ninakaw pero naubos na. Corruption is really out during my term," Duterte had said.

(I am not trying to look clean, I have also stolen, but it has already been spent.)

Vice President Leni Robredo, late dictator's son Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., Senators Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso are among the presidential aspirants for the upcoming polls.

Duterte has yet to endorse any presidential contender, but Malacañang said he recently met with Marcos Jr. The Palace later clarified that this does not mean Duterte's endorsement of Marcos Jr.

His daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, is Marcos Jr.'s running-mate.

Video from RTVM