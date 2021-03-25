'Wait for your turn': Duque, Galvez urge strict adherence to vaccination priority list

MANILA — The Department of Health and the government task force in charge of the country's pandemic response issued a joint statement Thursday to reiterate that the vaccine prioritization framework must be followed in light of local officials and a celebrity already getting COVID-19 jabs.

"We once again emphasize that due to the limited number of vaccines, we should reserve these doses for our healthcare workers on whom we rely to maintain our most critical health services," said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, adding reports of officials skipping the vaccine queue have been referred to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for investigation.

Under the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) resolution, priority groups include health workers, the elderly, people with comorbidities, frontline workers, and indigents.

However, several officials and an actor have received their COVID-19 jabs even though the government has yet to inoculate all its healthcare workers.

The DILG earlier served show cause orders to at least 5 mayors who already took COVID-19 shots. Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez was also told to explain why actor Mark Anthony Fernandez was administered an AstraZeneca shot over an unclear "comorbidity."

Appealing to Filipinos, National Task Force Against COVID-19 (NTF) chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. said letting health workers get the COVID-19 jabs first was a "moral obligation."

"We call on the public to follow our prioritization... because it is our moral obligation to allow our frontliners to be the first to receive the protection they need and deserve, especially amid this surge," Galvez said.

Duque vowed that more COVID-19 vaccines will arrive and that everyone will have their turn to be inoculated.

"We understand that we all want to receive the vaccines... More vaccines will arrive, we are sure of that. We just have to wait for our turns to be vaccinated. As we wait, I call on my fellow officials in the government—my fellow public servants—to follow the prioritization framework set by the government. Every person who jumps the line takes away a vaccine for a frontliner," Duque said.

The Philippines has received delivery of 1,525,600 COVID-19 shots, which are not enough for the country's 1.7 million health workers who are on top of the vaccine priority list.

