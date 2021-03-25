Virgen Milagrosa University grad tops March 2021 medical technologist board exams

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Thursday that 1,921 out of 3,251 examinees passed the Medical Technologist Licensure Examination given this March 2021.

Felix Jayson Magleo Vegella of Virgen Milagrosa University Foundation in Pangasinan topped the board examination with a rating of 91 percent.

Rocelle Anne Ramos Leonardo of Far Eastern University Manila and Clarice Anne Castroverde Medrano of Emilio Aguinaldo College Manila both placed second with a rating of 88.30 percent, while Bernard Garcia Oledan Jr. from Centro Escolar University Makati, placed third with 87.70 percent.

Saint Louis University is the top performing school with a passing rate of 98.01 percent.

The successful examinees who garnered the highest places in the examination are the following:

